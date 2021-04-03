Williamson (thumb) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rockets.
A sprained right thumb has caused Williamson to miss two straight games, but he could return Sunday. Brandon Ingram (toe) and Lonzo Ball (hip) are also questionable. DFS managers will have to keep an eye on the Pelicans as tipoff approaches.
