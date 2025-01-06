Pelicans coach Willie Green said Monday that Williamson (hamstring) could return to action this week, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Williamson has been sidelined since Nov. 6 with a hamstring strain, but he practiced in full Monday which included a 5-on-5 scrimmage. The Pelicans will release their official injury report Monday evening, and it will be interesting to see what designation Williamson is given for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.
