Williamson is expected to play around 24 minutes in Sunday's game against the Celtics, Andrew Lopez of ESPN reports.

Thus far, Williamson has played 18 and 21 minutes, respectively, in his first two NBA games, and the Pelicans feel confident that he's ready for another slight bump in workload Sunday. Lopez reports that, "if all goes well", Williamson could see "24 to 25" minutes. This is an encouraging sign, considering how much time Williamson missed to begin the year, but it's still unclear where his nightly minutes load will end up once he's at full speed.