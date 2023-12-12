Williamson is questionable to play Wednesday against Washington due to a left ankle sprain, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.

Williamson logged a full workload in Monday's win over Minnesota, posting 36 points in 33 minutes. No in-game injury was reported, so Williamson is likely dealing with a minor tweak. If he's ultimately unable to suit up Wednesday, sizable offensive burden would shift to Trey Murphy, while Naji Marshall would likely also be busy.