Williamson sat at the end of Saturday's overtime loss against the Hawks due to what appeared to be a cramping issue, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

This shouldn't be a major issue by any means, but with Williamson's injury history, fantasy managers must be cautious even with the smallest of injuries. Prior to sitting out, the former Duke star had another strong performance, recording 29 points (11-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-10 FT), eight rebounds and four assists across 37 minutes.