Williamson (personal) missed parts of recent practices due to leg cramps, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The bigger news Thursday is that Williamson left the Orlando bubble to tend to an "urgent family matter," but he's expected to rejoin the team at some point during the restart. A source close to the Pelicans stated that the cramping is "not an issue," but it's certainly something to monitor, especially once Williamson eventually re-acclimates himself to Orlando. Whenever he does return, Williamson will be subject to another quarantine period, which could be as short as four days.