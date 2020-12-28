Williamson logged 18 points (7-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 11 rebounds, five steals and one block in Sunday's 98-95 win over the Spurs.

Williamson had a tough time finishing at the rim, getting blocked seven times. He made up for those rejections with good defense, recording a career-high five steals and six defensive boards. Williamson is already en route to an outstanding sophomore season, logging more double-doubles (three) than those he had in his rookie campaign (two).