Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Departs after knee-to-knee collision
Williamson will not play in the second half of Friday's Las Vegas Summer League contest against the Knicks after taking a knee-to-knee hit during the first half.
The Pelicans have no reason not to be extremely cautious with Williamson during Summer League, so holding him out for the second half doesn't indicate that the injury is anything serious. The team doesn't expect the issue to linger, but Williamson could still sit for the rest of Summer League, as the Pelicans clearly know what he can bring to the team already.
