Williamson left Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers and went back to the locker room with an undisclosed injury, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Williamson committed an intentional foul to stop the game and went straight back to the locker room with an injury. Specifics on the injury aren't known, but he can be considered questionable, at best, to return. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Javonte Green stand to benefit most from Williamson's absence.