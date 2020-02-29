Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Devilishly efficient in victory
Williamson totaled 24 points (11-16 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Friday's 116-104 victory over the Cavaliers.
Williamson scored at least 20 points for the tenth consecutive game, the most by a teenager in the history of the league. He has no fear on the offensive end and the confidence he has in his own ability is breathtaking. The supporting numbers have been sporadic at best but should begin to come around at some point. He is going to be a fantasy monster for the rest of the season and as soon as he irons out a few wrinkles, he could be a potential top-five player in seasons to come.
