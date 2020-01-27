Play

Williamson went off for 21 points (9-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-8 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 123-108 win over the Celtics.

Williamson was absolutely phenomenal while earning even more minutes than expected. He has been very impactful as a scorer and rebounder, plus he has shown flashes of brilliance as a passer and defender. Even though he's still getting his under legs under him, Williamson is already turning heads and can safely be inserted into starting lineups across all fantasy formats.

