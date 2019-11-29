Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Doing partial weight-bearing work
Williamson (knee), who has yet to be cleared for contact, has progressed to partial weight-bearing exercise, Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated reports.
The Pelicans remain focused on the latter part of the timetable established following Williamson's knee surgery. The team is hoping he'll be back before Christmas, but all signs indicate that the organization will continue to err on the side of caution. More updates should continue to emerge as Williamson reaches various other milestones in his recovery.
