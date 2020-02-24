Williamson totaled 28 points (13-20 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 115-101 victory over Golden State.

Williamson had his way with the Warriors, scoring at will inside the paint in another beefed-up performance. It is easy to forget that he is just 19 years old and has only played 12 games of professional basketball. There are a couple of obvious flaws in his game but on the whole, Williamson looks as though he is the real deal. The Pelicans are inching closer to the eighth seed and Williamson has been a major part of that. As long as he is on the floor, Williamson is going to be a fantasy beast the rest of the way.