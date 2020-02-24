Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Dominant effort once again
Williamson totaled 28 points (13-20 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 115-101 victory over Golden State.
Williamson had his way with the Warriors, scoring at will inside the paint in another beefed-up performance. It is easy to forget that he is just 19 years old and has only played 12 games of professional basketball. There are a couple of obvious flaws in his game but on the whole, Williamson looks as though he is the real deal. The Pelicans are inching closer to the eighth seed and Williamson has been a major part of that. As long as he is on the floor, Williamson is going to be a fantasy beast the rest of the way.
More News
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Scores team-high 25 points•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Status for back-to-backs unknown•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Ends with 14 points Friday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Tops career-high with 32 points•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Scores career-high 31 points•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Says he'll play Tuesday•
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.