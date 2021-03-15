Williamson totaled 27 points (13-16 FG, 1-2 FT), five assists and two rebounds across 32 minutes in a 135-115 win over the Clippers on Sunday.

Williamson simply bullied Los Angeles around the rim, resulting in his 17th straight game with 20-plus points. The second-year star is shooting over 65 percent from the field over that stretch and ranks fourth in the league with his 61.9 field-goal percentage overall this season. Williamson doesn't offer much in the way of defensive stats or three-pointers, but his scoring (25.5 points per game) and efficient high-volume shooting make him a solid, though flawed, fantasy contributor.