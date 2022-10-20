Williamson notched 25 points (11-22 FG, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and four steals across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 130-108 win over Brooklyn.

Williamson looked fantastic in the win, reassuring anyone who took a risk on him in their recent draft. The points and rebounds were exactly as advertised; however, it was his efficiency from the line and productivity on the defensive end that really stood out. Granted, this is only a small sample size but on the whole, managers couldn't have asked for much more.