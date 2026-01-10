Williamson produced 31 points (12-14 FG, 7-13 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals over 29 minutes during Friday's 128-107 win over Washington.

Williamson was able to get to his spots with ease, dropping 31 points on just 14 shot attempts. Washington simply had no answer inside the paint, allowing Williamson to score at least 30 points for the fourth time in his past seven games. In eight games over the past two weeks, Williamson has averaged 25.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 combined steals and blocks, numbers that feel like a relatively safe floor moving forward.