Williamson ended with 25 points (10-16 FG, 5-7 FT), five rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 117-112 win over the Kings.

Williamson finished with at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists for the first time this season. The 2019 No. 1 overall pick has looked healthy to start 2023-24, but his production hasn't been as prolific as previous years. Regardless, Williamson is averaging 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 0.9 steals in 31.3 minutes per game, and most importantly, he's appeared in 12 of the Pelicans' first 15 games. His usage may take a hit when CJ McCollum (chest) is cleared to return, but fantasy managers shouldn't worry about that in the short term.