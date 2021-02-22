Williamson collected 28 points (11-21 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one block in an overtime victory over the Celtics on Sunday.

After only four first-half points, Williamson led a 24-point comeback by scoring 24 points in the second half and overtime. It was the largest comeback in franchise history and the star-forward certainly played a key role, as he recorded his first double-double of the month. Williamson has had a strong February thus far averaging 26.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.