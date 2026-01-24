Williamson provided 24 points (9-17 FG, 6-11 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block over 33 minutes during Friday's 133-127 victory over the Grizzlies.

Williamson filled up the box score despite a rough night at the free-throw line as the Pelicans picked up a win. It marked just the Duke product's second double-double of the 2025-26 campaign, with the other coming Oct. 24. While the 25-year-old hasn't had a fully clean bill of health and has missed 16 games this season, Williamson has now appeared in 31 contests, already surpassing his 30 regular-season appearances from last year.