Williamson totaled 26 points (10-17 FG, 6-9 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal in the Pelican's 129-124 victory over the Jazz on Monday.

Williamson was able to record his second straight double-double while also picking up at least five assists for the fourth straight game. The forward had a dominant month of February as he averaged 27.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. If Monday was any indication, Williamson looks to be locked in and should have another terrific month.