Williamson posted 21 points (9-19 FG, 3-6 FT), 12 rebounds and four assists in Friday's loss to the Lakers.

Leading up to the contest, it was uncertain whether Williamson would be able to play after producing an inconclusive COVID-19 test, but he ultimately cleared league protocols and was able to suit up. The second-year forward paced New Orleans in both scoring and rebounding in the losing effort. Williamson has tallied five double-doubles on the campaign and is averaging 21.8 points and 8.5 boards overall.