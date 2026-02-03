Williamson produced 14 points (5-13 FG, 4-9 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes during Monday's 102-95 loss to Charlotte.

Williamson picked up his fifth double-double of the campaign Monday, but the Pelicans still dropped to 13-39 on the season. Williams has been pretty underwhelming over his last seven games, posting averages of 17.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.0 blocks in 29.8 minutes per contest.