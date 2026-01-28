Williamson had 21 points (8-11 FG, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 104-95 loss to the Thunder.

Williamson got off to a slow start, heading into halftime with just six points on four shots, but he flipped the switch in the second half. He scored 15 of his 21 points after the break on an ultra-efficient 6-for-7 shooting line. The outing marked Williamson's third straight 20/10 double-double and his first perfect night at the charity stripe since Dec. 22.