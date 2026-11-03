Williamson closed Monday's 135-134 overtime win over the Grizzlies with 25 points (9-15 FG, 7-9 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists across 35 minutes.

Williamson scorched the nets from inside the arc Monday, finishing with a team- and season-high-tying 25 points. The big man also grabbed a game-best 11 boards, securing his first double-double of the season. Williamson has been highly efficient to start the season and has scored at least 22 points in five of his seven regular-season outings. However, his streak of multi-steal games to begin the campaign ended at six Monday.