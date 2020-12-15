Williamson finished with 26 points (8-13 FG, 10-11 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Monday's 114-92 victory over the Heat.

Williamson dropped a game-high 26 points, including an impressive 10-of-11 from the charity stripe. His poor free-throw shooting has been a major issue thus far in his career, and something that does limit his fantasy upside. If this kind of efficiency can hang around, it certainly makes him a more well-rounded asset. The lack of defensive production was again evident, and much like the free throws, it is something that holds him back somewhat.