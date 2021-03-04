Williamson is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Heat due to right fifth toe irritation.
Williamson is likely to miss just his second game of the season Thursday -- the Pelicans' final game before the All-Star break. Assuming he's sidelined, Nicolo Melli and Josh Hart are both candidates to see extra run, and Brandon Ingram might take on even more playmaking responsibilities.
