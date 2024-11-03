Williamson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hawks.

Williamson was a late addition to the injury report due to right hamstring tightness and will ultimately take a seat for the first half of a back-to-back set, joining Trey Murphy (hamstring), Herbert Jones (shoulder), Dejounte Murray (hand) and CJ McCollum (thigh) on the sidelines. Javonte Green, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Jamal Cain are all candidates for increased roles in Williamson's absence.