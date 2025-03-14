Williamson closed with 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds and five assists across 28 minutes during Thursday's 113-93 loss to Orlando.

The 24-year-old forward produced at least 20 points for the seventh straight appearance, but Trey Murphy was the only other Pelicans starter to even score in double digits. Since the All-Star break, Williamson is averaging 23.9 points, 7.2 boards, 5.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks while shooting 59.3 percent from the floor, but he continues to sit out one game in any back-to-backs as New Orleans manages his workload in an effort to keep him healthy.