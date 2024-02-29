Williamson totaled 23 points (10-20 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-5 FT), three rebounds and four assists across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 123-114 loss to the Pacers.

The 23-year-old forward topped 20 points for the fifth time in the last six games. Williamson has been playing through a bone bruise in his foot for most of February but has only needed to sit out one game, and on the month he's averaging 23.9 points, 6.5 assists, 5.6 boards and 1.1 blocks while shooting 53.4 percent from the floor over 11 contests.