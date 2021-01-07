Williamson scored 29 points (12-17 FG, 5-6 FT) to go along with six rebounds, one assist and three steals across 32 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Thunder.

Williamson built on his recent run of strong performances, topping 20 points for the third consecutive game. While that has been impressive, Williamson has more quietly improved on his defensive production early on this season by averaging 1.5 steals per game -- double the output of his rookie campaign. Perhaps most notable of all, Williamson has topped 30 minutes in six of eight contests this season, boding well for his chances of continuing his impressive form.