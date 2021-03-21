Williamson scored a game-high 30 points (9-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 11-14 FT) while adding six rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 113-108 win over the Nuggets.

The 20-year-old tied Brandon Ingram in scoring to lead the Pelicans, the first time Zion's hit for 30 or more since Feb. 25. Williamson's hardly been unproductive though, averaging 25.6 points, 7.6 boards and 4.1 assists in the eight games between those performances. He continues to take on a larger role in the New Orleans offense, scoring at least 20 in 20 straight games and seeing his assists trend upwards despite Sunday's showing in the category.