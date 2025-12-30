Williamson finished Monday's 130-125 loss to the Knicks with 32 points (11-16 FG, 10-12 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 29 minutes.

After coming off the bench in each of the Pelicans' previous six contests, Williamson returned to the starting lineup and racked up a game- and season-high 32 points. He has scored at least 20 points in six consecutive contests. The star forward also tallied multiple steals and multiple blocks for just the second time this season, both of which have come in New Orleans' last two games. Williamson still appears to be on a minutes restriction after missing six straight games from late November to early-to-mid-December due to a right adductor injury, though he has still logged at least 28 minutes in three straight games.