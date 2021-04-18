Williamson posted 34 points (12-23 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-11 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two steals in Sunday's overtime loss to the Knicks.
New Orleans shot just 40.6 percent from the field as a team, but Williamson was far from the problem, as he provided another excellent stat line in the 122-112 loss. It was a nice bounce back for the second-year forward, who turned the ball over seven times and was held without an assist in Washington on Friday night.
