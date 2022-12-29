Williamson had 43 points (14-21 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 14-19 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 119-118 win over the Timberwolves.

Williamson didn't skip a beat in Wednesday's matchup with the T-Wolves after missing the last three contests while returning to competition conditioning and working through the NBA's health and safety protocols. He knocked down 66.7 percent of his attempts from the field and attempted a season-high 19 free throws. Williamson also made his mark on the defensive end by registering a block for the third time in his last four appearances.