Williamson logged 23 points (10-14 FG, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Thursday's 133-123 victory over the Kings.

The 23 points led the Pelicans on the night. Williamson has scored at least 20 points seven straight games around a minor ankle issue that limited him to 11 minutes in a Feb. 28 win over the Jazz, and during those seven contests the 25-year-old forward is averaging 24.4 points, 5.0 boards, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals.