Williamson recorded 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 FT), four assists, three rebounds and four steals across 23 minutes of Tuesday's 130-128 preseason loss to the Rockets.

Entering camp, Williamson looked to be in top shape and he said he was feeling really good. If the preseason has been any indication, Williamson looks poised for a major bounce-back campaign. As always, his health will be the ultimate deciding factor as to how his fantasy appeal will hold up.