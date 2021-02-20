Williamson had 23 points (8-11 FG, 7-10 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes in Friday's loss against the Suns.

Williamson was unable to lead the Pelicans in scoring this time around, but he still delivered an impressive shooting performance since he missed just three shots from the field all game long. The former Duke star has scored 20 or more points in eight straight contests and has settled nicely as one of the Pelicans' go-to players on offense due to his effectiveness from the field. He is making 69.6 percent of his field-goal attempts during that eight-game span.