Williamson recorded 20 points (9-17 FG, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block over 30 minutes during the Pelicans' 119-110 loss to the Rockets on Sunday.

It was another efficient shooting night for Williamson, who finished Sunday's game as the Pelicans' second-leading scorer behind Trey Murphy (21 points). Williamson has scored at least 20 points in six of his last seven outings, and over that span he has connected on 67.3 percent of his field-goal attempts while averaging 22.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.3 steals over 31.0 minutes per game.