Williamson closed Thursday's 133-89 loss to the Lakers with 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-6 FT), two rebounds and three assists across 26 minutes.

Williamson was one of the few bright spots in this one, as the Pelicans were able to compete with the Lakers during the first quarter but were blown out after that. Williamson was efficient as a scorer and did what he could to make an impact, but he couldn't lift the team on his own.