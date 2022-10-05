Williamson scored 13 points (4-6 FG, 5-5 FT) while adding four rebounds, an assist and a steal across 15 minutes in Tuesday's 129-125 win over the Bulls.

Williamson finally stepped on the court and looked as dominant as he has ever been, bullying opponents with his physicality and controlling the paint on the offensive end of the court. Injuries will be a concern with him, but he should be a focal point on offense for New Orleans if he manages to stay healthy, as he could form an impressive trio alongside Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum.