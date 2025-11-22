Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Efficient in loss Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williamson (hamstring) chipped in 22 points (7-9 FG, 8-11 FT), three rebounds, two assists and three steals in 30 minutes during Friday's 118-115 loss to the Mavericks.
Hamstring was one of four players who scored at least 20 points for the Pelicans. Given that Saturday's game represents the second leg of a back-to-back set, he's a candidate to sit out the matchup against Atlanta, particularly since the Pelicans are being extremely cautious with his hamstring and want to avoid having him sidelined for a prolonged stretch. Williamson is averaging 18.7 points per game in three appearances in November and has played back-to-back games since missing eight contests in a row between Nov. 4 and Nov. 17.
