Williamson registered 24 points (10-14 FG, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and three assists over 25 minutes during the Pelicans' 119-113 win over the Mavericks on Monday.

Williamson scored 10 of his team-high 24 points in the fourth quarter and helped the Pelicans overcome an 11-point deficit to capture their fifth-straight victory. He has come off the bench in each of his last four outings since returning from a six-game absence due to an adductor strain, but since returning he has averaged 20.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists over 24.2 minutes per game while connecting on 56.9 percent from the field. The Pelicans play the second leg of their back-to-back set Tuesday on the road against the Cavaliers, so it remains to be seen whether New Orleans will sit Williamson for injury management purposes.