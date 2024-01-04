Williamson contributed 27 points (11-15 FG, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 117-106 victory over the Timberwolves.

Williamson dominated on offense Thursday, missing just four shots from the field and scoring most of his points in the paint despite dealing with one of the best defensive frontcourts in the league in Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns. Williamson has been excellent of late, tallying 21 or more points in five of his last six outings.