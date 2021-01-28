Williamson registered 32 points (12-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-11 FT), two rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block across 33 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Wizards.

Williamson tied Brandon Ingram as the Pelicans' highest scorers in this game, and this was his fourth 30-point performance of the campaign -- three of those contests have come over his last five appearances. Williamson has scored at least 20 points in all but four games as well, and his role as one of the Pelicans' most reliable and consistent scoring threats should be all but confirmed based on how the season has gone to date.