Williamson closed Sunday's 136-124 loss to the Mavericks with 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-8 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal over 27 minutes.

Williamson failed to reach the 20-point plateau for the first time since Oct. 30, and in fact, he has scored fewer than 20 points just twice all season, so his role as one of New Orleans' primary scoring weapons is set in stone. Williamson will always have issues with health and fitness, but he has been playing regularly so far in 2023-24, and his numbers are quite good. Through eight outings, he's averaging 21.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 0.8 steals per game while shooting 51.5 percent from the field.