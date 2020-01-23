Williamson (knee) started at power forward and put up 22 points (8-11 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds and three assists in 18 minutes Wednesday in the Pelicans' 121-117 loss to the Spurs.

Subjected to frequent double teams early in the contest, Williamson was held in check through the first three quarters and recorded nearly as many turnovers (four) as points (five), but the 6-foot-6 rookie caught fire in the final period. Known primarily for his thunderous dunks during his one year in college, Williamson instead surprised the Spurs with his deft shooting touch from the outside, pouring in 17 consecutive points for the Pelicans in a stretch of just over three minutes before sitting for the game's final 5:23. As coach Alvin Gentry noted afterward, Williamson's benching in crunch time was merely done to keep his playing time in check coming off a long-term absence due to knee surgery, per Scott Kushner of The New Orleans Times-Picayune. The Pelicans will continue to evaluate Williamson on a day-to-day basis before determining when the restriction is lifted, but expect him to get a mild bump in playing time Friday versus Denver.