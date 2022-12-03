Williamson logged 30 points (9-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 12-13 FT), 15 rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals across 34 minutes during Friday's 117-99 victory over San Antonio.

Williamson stuffed the box score, flirting with his first-career triple-double while leading an easy victory. The Pelicans' ride a three-game winning streak on the back of excellent performances from Williamson. The 22-year-old is averaging 28.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 2.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game over that span.