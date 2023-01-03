Williamson suffered a right hamstring strain and won't return to Monday's contest against the 76ers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The big man exited in the third quarter with the injury, finishing the night with 26 points (10-12 FG, 6-8 FT), seven assists and six rebounds in 28 minutes before departing. While the extent of the injury is unknown, it wouldn't be surprising if Williamson was forced to miss at least one additional game. If Williamson is sidelined for any period of time, the likes of Naji Marshall, Larry Nance, Jaxson Hayes and Willy Hernangomez could all help fill his minutes to some degree. New Orleans retakes the floor Wednesday against the Rockets, but Williamson's status for that contest likely won't be known until the Pelicans release their next injury report.