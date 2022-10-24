Williamson didn't return to Sunday's overtime loss to the Jazz due to a posterior hip contusion, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.

Williamson tallied 25 points (10-16 FG, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, an assist, a steal and two blocks in 30 minutes during Sunday's matchup, but he was unavailable to close out the game due to his hip injury. It's not yet clear whether the issue will force him to miss additional time, but it's certainly a discouraging development given Williamson's injury history over the last few seasons.