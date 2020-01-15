The Pelicans are planning for Williamson to make his NBA debut against the Spurs on Jan. 22, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After months of waiting, the Pelicans have finally set a target date for Williamson, who hasn't played since the preseason while recovering from a knee injury. The No. 1 overall pick has ramped up his activity in recent weeks, and Pelicans executive David Griffin confirmed Wednesday that the team plans for Williamson to debut at home against the Spurs. In the short-term, Williamson's workload will likely be monitored, and it's very possible he'll be on a load management schedule for the duration of the season. In four preseason games, Williamson averaged 23.3 points (71.4% FG), 6.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals in 27.2 minutes.