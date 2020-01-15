Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Expected to debut Jan. 22
The Pelicans are planning for Williamson to make his NBA debut against the Spurs on Jan. 22, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
After months of waiting, the Pelicans have finally set a target date for Williamson, who hasn't played since the preseason while recovering from a knee injury. The No. 1 overall pick has ramped up his activity in recent weeks, and Pelicans executive David Griffin confirmed Wednesday that the team plans for Williamson to debut at home against the Spurs. In the short-term, Williamson's workload will likely be monitored, and it's very possible he'll be on a load management schedule for the duration of the season. In four preseason games, Williamson averaged 23.3 points (71.4% FG), 6.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals in 27.2 minutes.
More News
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: No firm return date•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Won't play Monday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Takes part in 5-on-5 work•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Needs more practice before debuting•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Practices, out for road trip•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: January debut targeted•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...